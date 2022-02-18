All New Alternative Comedy Series Features Host Aasif Mandvi and All-Star Celebrity Panels Led by Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees

“Masters of Illusion” Returns for an Eighth Season

February 18, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network today announced the premiere date for its new alternative series WOULD I LIE TO YOU?, premiering Saturday, April 9 (8:30-9:00pm ET) , followed by the Season 8 premiere of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on Saturday, April 9 (9:00-9:30pm ET) . The night kicks off with a brand new episode of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? from 8:00-8:30pm ET .

Based on the original, hit British series of the same name, WOULD I LIE TO YOU? is a hilarious comedy panel show hosted by actor, writer, comedian Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”) that elevates the “art of lying.” Lightning-quick team captains Matt Walsh (“Veep”) and Sabrina Jalees (“Canada’s Got Talent”) lead opposing pairs of celebrity guests who must determine who is sharing facts and who is full of fiction by asking questions and watching body language to determine which stories are outrageous but true, and which are made-up.

This season’s stellar cast of celebrity guests includes Brooke Shields (“Jane The Virgin”), Emmy®-nominated actor, writer and talk show host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), Tony Award-winning actor and singer Laura Benanti (“Gossip Girl”), actor, writer, comedians Michael Ian Black (“Wet Hot American Summer”), Andrea Martin (“Evil”), Julie Klausner (“Difficult People”), Jordan Klepper (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”), Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”), Chris Gethard (“Space Force”), Dulcé Sloan (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”), as well as former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara.

Originally created by Banijay U.K. label Zeppotron, Banijay’s Emmy® Award-winning Truly Original is producing the new, original WOULD I LIE TO YOU? series in association with King Size Productions, Fat Mama Productions and CBS Studios, with executive producers Glenda Hersh (“Ink Master”), Steven Weinstock (“Deal or No Deal”), Robert King (“Evil”), Michelle King (“Evil”), Liz Glotzer (“Evil”), Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”), Michelle Schiefen (“Family Karma”) and Jim Biederman (“Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson”), who also serves as the showrunner of the series.

Hosted by actor Dean Cain (“Supergirl,” “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), the eighth cycle of MASTERS OF ILLUSION features more great escapes, fascinating sleight of hand and large-scale illusions. The series showcases amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists, and performers in each episode display skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie (“The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “Marie”), Gay Blackstone (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009), David Martin (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009, “Marie”), and Al Schwartz (“The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “The Golden Globe Awards” 2013 and 2014, “The Gulf is Back”).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9 SCHEDULE

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Episode)

8:30-9:00PM WOULD I LIE TO YOU? (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season 8 Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)