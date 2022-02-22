ADVANTAGES – With Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Asher (Cody Christian) and JJ (Hunter Clowdus) living it up at JJ’s rented summer beach house, Spencer is trying to have fun, but he is conflicted when it comes to sponsorship opportunities he is presented. Coop (Bre-Z) and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) take a big step in their relationship, but things don’t go as smoothly as they had anticipated, and Olivia (Samantha Logan) offers to help. Layla’s (Greta Oniegou) dad give her a touching graduation gift that brings up a lot of emotions she wasn’t expecting. Meanwhile, Laura (Monet Mazur) is at her wits end and steps in to help Billy (Taye Diggs). Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss (#409). Original airdate 2/28/2022 @ 8pm.