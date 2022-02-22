FIGURING IT ALL OUT – With everything Simone (Geffri Maya) is trying to balance, she starts to crack but finds the motivation to keep going from a group assignment with Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and Thea (Camille Hyde). Damon struggles to bond with the team, but with the help of JR (Sylvester Powell), Damon does something that scares him and gets him back on track. Keisha (Netta Walker) wrestles with letting go of her dream, while Cam’s (Mitchell Edwards) dream may be over before it even started. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) witnesses what the cost of being a whistleblower is having on Amara (Kelly Jenrette). Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Marqui Jackson (#102). Original airdate 2/28/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.