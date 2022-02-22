LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: (L-R) James Gunn and Jennifer Holland attend the Warner Bros. Premiere of \"The Suicide Squad\" at The Landmark Westwood on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
(CNN) — James Gunn is looking to secure the ultimate contract with Jennifer Holland.
"The Suicide Squad" director posted a photo of Holland sporting an engagement ring on his verified Instagram account over the weekend.
The pair have been dating since 2015. Holland is also the star of the series he created, "Peacemaker."
The HBO Max show is a spinoff of “The Suicide Squad” and stars Jon Cena in the title role. (HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company.)
Gunn was previously married to "The Office" star Jenna Fischer. They divorced in 2008.
