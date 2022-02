THE MARCHING STORM’S FINAL HOME GAME — It’s the last home game for the Marching Storm and everyone is in their feelings. Tre is trying to prove himself as a strong candidate for drum major while still struggling with the loss of his bandmate and best friend earlier this season. Also, this marks the end of an era for senior captain Kaylan when the last game on campus doesn’t quite have the ending she was expecting (#105). Original airdate 2/27/2022 @ 9pm.