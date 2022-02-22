SPECIAL GUEST TIERA SKOVBYE (“RIVERDALE”) – We have ferocious ferrets, pouncing pit bulls, wacky wombats, fearless fish, crazy cats, a horse having the time of its life in a kiddy pool, and raccoons who seem to be very relaxed with no plans of getting up anytime soon. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Tiera Skovbye and commentary by Brandon Rogers, Carmen Hodgson, Mikalah Gordon, and Brian Cooper (#212). Original airdate 2/26/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.