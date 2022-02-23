Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Social Media Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Be willing to fall. — Jake Austin Walker (@JakeAWalker) February 15, 2022

Wordle when it first came out Vs How it is now everybody’s playing and the words are from a different planet pic.twitter.com/eCR7HO2qHL — Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) February 19, 2022

The bad guys don't stand a chance. #CWKungFu Season 2 premieres Wednesday, March 9 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/z4bbgBT316 — Kung Fu (@cw_kungfu) February 17, 2022

Good night loves — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) February 16, 2022