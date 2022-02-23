Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Social Media Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Be willing to fall.
— Jake Austin Walker (@JakeAWalker) February 15, 2022
Wordle when it first came out
Vs
How it is now everybody’s playing and the words are from a different planet pic.twitter.com/eCR7HO2qHL
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) February 19, 2022
The bad guys don't stand a chance. #CWKungFu Season 2 premieres Wednesday, March 9 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/z4bbgBT316
— Kung Fu (@cw_kungfu) February 17, 2022
FriYay💋 pic.twitter.com/kiK0BbEEBZ
— Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) February 18, 2022
— Jon Prasida (@jonprasida) February 21, 2022
Good night loves
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) February 16, 2022
💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/wjHB9XFYOS
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) February 14, 2022
I don’t know about you, but I could use a sweet picture of my two cats cuddling. 😻 pic.twitter.com/sotFWHcHqZ
— Elaine Hendrix Ⓥ (@elaine4animals) February 20, 2022
Forever ♥️ Valentine pic.twitter.com/0GH8zz6wBg
— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) February 15, 2022