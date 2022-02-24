LOS ANGELES - MAY 28: HAIRCUT NIGHT IN AMERICA hosted by Jerry O\'Connell and Rebecca Romijn, scheduled to air May 29, 2020 at 8p ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
(CNN) — Thank goodness Lindsay Lohan joined TikTok so the world could learn the proper pronunciation of her last name.
The "Mean Girls" introduced herself in her first post.
“Hey everyone it’s Lindsay Lohan and guess what? Now I’m on TikTok,” she said in the video.
She pronounced her last name "Lo-wen" as opposed to "Lo-han," leading some users to joke that she had said it wrong, while some others noted that they'd been saying it right all along.
The post is reminiscent of when singer/fashion mogul Rihanna let us know that her first name was being mispronounced.
While the Lohan video was posted earlier this month, it started going viral this week.
