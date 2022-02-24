PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Television personality Ty Pennington rides on the Miracle-Gro float at the 127th Tournament of Roses Parade Presented by Honda on January 1, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage)

(CNN) — Ty Pennington was just trying to make his wife laugh and it brought out the trolls.

The “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” host responded Wednesday on Instagram to negative comments on an earlier video he posted in which he danced on the beach.

“What was an honest moment of just trying to make my wife laugh, was then picked apart by strangers- with a lot of views, comes a lot of hate!,” he wrote in the caption to his post. “Comments like ‘disgusting,’ ‘gross,’ ‘omg he’s so old now,’ ‘grandpa,’ ‘he got fat’ (which btw I’m pushing my stomach out but ok).”

Pennington — who added that he works out seven days a week — went on to document some of the other disparaging remarks that had been made and wondered if the same things would have been said if he were younger.

“‘What happened’ is, it’s been 22 YEARS since I made my television debut! No, I don’t have a six pack anymore or a luscious head of hair (with frosted tips)” he wrote. “But what I do have is wisdom, empathy, life lessons and at 57 years old, I’ve TRULY never been happier! Anyways, all this to say: I’m human and I have feelings.”

The renovation professional also shouted out Paulina Porizkova and her #sexyhasnoexpirationdate campaign, noting that the photo he was sharing was “a picture my wife took of me that I really like- I have wrinkles and sunspots and grey hair but that’s okay.”

“Cheers to getting older!” Pennington concluded his post.

