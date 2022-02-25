(CNN) — Kim Kardashian is making it clear she wants to move on from her marriage to Kanye West.

The reality star turned business mogul first petitioned for divorce from West in February 2021 and their legal battle is ongoing.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” a new filing in their divorce case, obtained by CNN on Thursday, states. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

Kardashian’s court filing continued, “I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

Kardashian and West were married for seven years and share four children together.

“Kanye does not agree [to end the marriage] but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not,” Kardashian’s petition states. “I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

