UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - APRIL 24: Actress Sally Kellerman attends the 42nd Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at The Universal Hilton Hotel on April 24, 2015 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

(CNN) — Sally Kellerman, the prolific Oscar-nominated actress who played Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” O’Houlihan in the 1970 film “M*A*S*H,” has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which cited her son. She was 84.

Kellerman died Thursday morning after battling dementia, her son, Jack Krane, told the publication.

Born in Long Beach, California, and raised in the Los Angeles area, Kellerman wrote in her memoir, “Read My Lips: Stories of a Hollywood Life,” that she had a curiosity in entertainment from a young age.

Her acting career spanned more than 60 years, with notable roles in the 1986 film “Back to School” and 1994’s “Prêt-à-Porter,” and she was featured in television shows such as “Star Trek,” “Bonanza” and “Maron.”

Kellerman was best known for her work in “M*A*S*H,” for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress. She also earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2015 for her role on the soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

With her deep, distinct voice, she later in her profession provided voiceover work for commercials, narrative roles and multiple cartoon series.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Kellerman for comment.

