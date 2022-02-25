SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives at the U.S. premiere of \"The Matrix Resurrections\" at The Castro Theatre on December 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)

(CNN) — It sounds like Priyanka Chopra Jonas didn’t much appreciate Rosie O’Donnell referring to her as “the Chopra wife.”

The actress and producer, who is married to singer Nick Jonas, responded recently after O’Donnell shared a story about meeting the couple and mistakenly saying that Chopra was the daughter of author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra.

“I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter,” Chopra Jonas wrote in a note she shared on her Instagram stories. “But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

O’Donnell posted on TikTok that she had embarrassed her son, his girlfriend and friend Fran Drescher during an outing at Nobu restaurant in Malibu where they met Chopra Jonas and her husband.

While never referring to Chopra Jonas by her first name, O’Donnell said the “Quantico” star corrected her when the former talk show host told her she knew her father.

O’Donnell said she felt embarrassed by the exchange and apologized to Nick Jonas and “the Chopra wife.”

Chopra Jonas wrote in her response that “We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife,’ especially in a sincere apology.”

She also reiterated that Chopra is a common Indian last name, something O’Donnell had said Chopra Jonas told her when they met.

“Also PS — as I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith,” Chopra Jonas wrote.

Her husband reposted her note in his Instagram stories.

