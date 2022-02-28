UNSPECIFIED - MARCH 27: In this screengrab, Jazmine Sullivan performs onstage during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021. (Photo by NAACP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — The 2022 NAACP Image Awards, which honor achievement by people of color in culture and entertainment, were presented on Saturday.

Jennifer Hudson was among the night’s big winners, earning the event’s awards for Entertainer of the Year and outstanding actress in a motion picture for her performance as Aretha Franklin in the film “Respect.”

Winners from some of the more than 80 categories were also announced in virtual ceremonies throughout the week, with Regina King, Kevin Hart and Taraji P. Henson among the artists recognized pre-telecast.

See below for a list of nominees in several key categories, with winners shown in bold.

Entertainer of the year

Jennifer Hudson *WINNER

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Outstanding motion picture

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“King Richard”

“Respect”

“The Harder They Fall” *WINNER

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Outstanding actor in a motion picture

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Jonathan Majors, “The Harder They Fall”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Will Smith, “King Richard” *WINNER

Outstanding actress in a motion picture

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Halle Berry, “Bruised”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect” *WINNER

Tessa Thompson, “Passing”

Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie”

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture

Algee Smith, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER

Delroy Lindo, “The Harder They Fall”

Idris Elba, “The Harder They Fall”

LaKeith Stanfield, “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Audra McDonald, “Respect”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Harder They Fall”

Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Regina King, “The Harder They Fall” *WINNER

Outstanding animated motion picture (previously announced)

“Encanto” *WINNER

“Luca”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Sing 2”

“Vivo”

Outstanding comedy series

“black-ish”

“Harlem”

“Insecure” *WINNER

“Run the World”

“The Upshaws”

Outstanding actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” *WINNER

Cedric the Entertainer, “The Neighborhood”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Elisha “EJ” Williams, “The Wonder Years”

Jay Ellis, “Insecure”

Outstanding actress in a comedy series

Issa Rae, “Insecure” *WINNER

Loretta Devine, “Family Reunion”

Regina Hall, “Black Monday”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Outstanding drama series

“9-1-1”

“All American”

“Godfather of Harlem”

“Pose”

“Queen Sugar” *WINNER

Outstanding actor in a drama series

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Damson Idris, “Snowfall”

Forest Whitaker, “Godfather of Harlem”

Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” *WINNER

Outstanding actress in a drama series

Angela Bassett, “9-1-1” *WINNER

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, “Queen Sugar”

Octavia Spencer, “Truth Be Told”

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”

Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)

“Colin in Black & White” *WINNER

“Genius: Aretha”

“Love Life”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)

Anthony Mackie, “Solos”

Jaden Michael, “Colin in Black & White”

Kevin Hart, “True Story” *WINNER

Wesley Snipes, “True Story”

William Jackson Harper, “Love Life”

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)

Betty Gabriel, “Clickbait”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Danielle Brooks, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Jodie Turner-Smith, “Anne Boleyn”

Taraji P. Henson, “Annie Live!” *WINNER

Outstanding new artist

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmie Allen

Saweetie *WINNER

Tems

Zoe Wees

Outstanding male artist

Anthony Hamilton *WINNER

Drake

Givēon

J. Cole

Lil Nas X

Outstanding female artist

H.E.R.

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Chlöe

Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER

Outstanding album

“An Evening With Silk Sonic,” Silk Sonic

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER

“When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time,” Givēon

