SHOCKING TRUTHS – When Naomi finds herself in dire circumstances, she’s forced to seek help from Zumbado who knows more than Naomi could have imagined. Lisa France directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship (#107). Original airdate 3/8/2022@ 9pm. Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.