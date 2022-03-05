SEASON PREMIERE

Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) are learning to navigate life without their sister Macy – Mel distracts herself with new flings at magical hotspot, the Blue Camellia bar, while Maggie is taking on more than her share of demon hunting. Meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) is struggling, mourning his lost love, and Jordan (Jordan Donica) has teamed up with Maggie while navigating his newfound magical powers. Across the country in Philadelphia, an unsuspecting young woman (Lucy Barrett)…is living her life…mechanic by day, muralist by night…when she’s suddenly thrust into a new world, coming face to face with the women she’s inexplicably seen in her dreams. Just as Mel, Maggie and Harry are uncovering information about this mysterious new person, Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) goes missing on her way to a pixie-pledging ceremony, and Mel and Maggie must rely on their “new third” to help their cousin…and find out if she is indeed the other Charmed One that they were told was “out there somewhere.” Kevin Dowling directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Jeffrey Leiber (#401). Original airdate 3/11/2022 @ 9pm.