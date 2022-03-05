THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is ready to jump head-first into her former life, much to Liam’s (Adam Huber) worry. Amanda (Eliza Bennett) discovers something that could help Alexis’ (Elaine Hendrix) case and recruits Kirby (Maddison Brown) for assistance. Meanwhile, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) creates a plan for his future as Kirby and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) decide to help, much to his chagrin. As Jeff (Sam Adegoke) figures out his next steps, Fallon turns to Dominique (Michael Michele) to help with a work situation. Blake (Grant Show) throws the Carrington Gala and not all goes as expected. Also starring Sam Underwood and Daniella Alonso. The episode was written by David Israel and directed by Pascal Verschooris (#503). Original airdate 3/11/2022 @ 9pm.