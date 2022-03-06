SARAH JEFFERY CHARMS US – In this episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, we have karate kittens, birds barraging bicycles, hammy hounds, and an emu speeding down the highway! Hosted By Elizabeth Stanton, with special guest Sarah Jeffery (“Charmed”), and commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Neel Ghosh, and Maiara Walsh (#214). Original airdate 3/12/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.