THREE HOUR SPECIAL

TAYE DIGGS AND NICOLE BYER HOST THE 27th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS – Broadcast live from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel along with stars gathering at the Savoy Hotel in London, Hollywood’s best and brightest celebrate the finest in cinematic and televised achievement for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. Hosted by acclaimed film, television and stage star Taye Diggs (“All American”) and actress, comedian, author and podcaster Nicole Byer (“Wipeout”), the Critics Choice Awards feature the best in film, television and streaming from the past year. Actress Halle Berry will be honored with this year’s SeeHer Award and Billy Crystal will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards is produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. Original airdate 3/13/2022 @ .