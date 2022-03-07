Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Social Media Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
LA nights with this one ♥️ @candicepatton pic.twitter.com/kqwqqQvk1S
— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) March 4, 2022
Honestly, I didn’t even know it was going to end like that. Scared the crap outta me! 😩😂😂 #Batwoman
— Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) March 3, 2022
It’s a wrap peeps.
Enjoy tonight’s finale of #Batwoman season 3. Big hugs to the cast, crew and to @carolinedries @GBerlanti @warnerbrostv @hbomax @BatwomanWriters @Klar91 xx pic.twitter.com/acLhrhYu8M
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) March 2, 2022
Who’s that guy?! Watch tonight’s season finale of @TheCW_Legends … please 😊 pic.twitter.com/pUWSyyZKnx
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) March 2, 2022
The Batman premier last night @CWBatwoman 🦇🥺🥰 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/PZMoPzh5lx
— Nicole Kang (@NicoleKang) March 3, 2022
