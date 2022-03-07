NEW ORLEANS, LA - JUNE 06: Essence CEO Caroline Wanga speaks onstage during the 2021 Virtual Essence Festival of Culture at UNO Lakefront Arena on June 6, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter G. Forest/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Essence Fest is returning to an in-person occasion this summer with a star roster.

Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart and New Edition will headline the event, set to run June 30 to July 3 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Other artists announced include Jazmine Sullivan, Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker, The Isley Brothers and superstar DJ D-Nice.

One of the largest annual Black music and cultural festivals, Essence Fest had moved to a virtual event for the past two years because of the pandemic.

There will also be seminars, presentations and a virtual marketplace offered during the gathering.

Additional acts are expected to be announced and more information can be found at the event’s site.

