MEMORIES – With Athletic Alumni weekend in full swing, Simone (Geffri Maya) must juggle playing doubles with Thea (Camille Hyde), and trying to spend time with an unexpected guest. Damon’s (Peyton Alex Smith) growing relationship with Simone hits a snag, so he focuses his efforts on the alumni game. Amara (Kelly Jenrette) and Coach Marcus’ (Cory Hardrict) past comes to the forefront when they run into an old classmate. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) confides in Keisha (Netta Walker) about his plans to get back on the field. Meanwhile, JR (Sylvester Powell) is excited to spend time with his parents but learns of some shocking family news instead. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Alison McKenzie (#104). Original airdate 3/14/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.