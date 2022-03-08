HOPES AND DREAMS – After finally getting a handle on his football schedule, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) must figure out how to balance everything mentally before it costs him. Billy (Taye Diggs) is settling into his new role and finds inspiration from an unlikely source to fight for the job permanently. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) go on a mission to find Olivia’s sponsor when she goes missing. JJ (Hunter Clowdus) introduces Asher (Cody Christian) to his coach with the hopes that he can get a student job with the team, but it turns out to be harder than expected. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) feels the pressure to step up her game in the music business. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes (#411). Original airdate 3/14/2022 @ 8pm.