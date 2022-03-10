TAKING DOWN RUSSELL TAN — In the midst of Lunar New Year festivities in Chinatown, Nicky (Olivia Liang) tries to help her newly-discovered cousin Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao) understand her new reality. Meanwhile, as Nicky and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) follow a lead involving one of Russell Tan’s (guest star Kee Chan) mercenaries, Henry (Eddie Liu) keeps an eye on Mia at the community center. Elsewhere, Ryan (Jon Prasida) meets Sebastian (guest star JB Tadena), Harmony Dumpling’s newest line cook and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin) is paid a surprise visit by his sister Juliet (guest star Annie Q.) Finally, Zhilan is forced to confront her past. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Tony Chung and Vanessa Kai also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#202). Original airdate 3/16/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.