RESISTANCE IS FUTILE – As the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) comes to terms with her powers, she finds herself resistant to accepting her destiny. Mel (Melonie Diaz) becomes protective and insistent on everyone embracing the new Power of Three, while Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is apathetic and aloof. But the girls must find a way to accept each other when a new threat starts tracking them. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Liz Kruger directed and co-wrote the episode with Blake Taylor (#402). Original airdate 3/18/22 @ 8pm.