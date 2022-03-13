Great Chocolate Showdown -- “The Finale: Good Things Come To Those Who Bake” -- Image Number: GCS108_0062 -- Pictured (L - R): Casey and Fadi -- Photo: Jeremy Kohm/AFTwentyThree Productions Inc. -- © 2020 AFTwentyThree Productions Inc. All Rights Reserved
SEASON FINALE
ONE WILL BE TOP BAKER – In this delightfully sweet ending to the series, the top three home bakers take on their toughest challenge yet – by creating an epic assortment of show-stopping confections to fill their dream Bake Shop window. One home baker will walk away with the grand prize of $50,000 (#108). Original airdate 3/19/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.