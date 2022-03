NEARING THE END — Emotions run high as the Storm plays what will likely be their last game of the season at the SWAC Championship. Foxes captain, Kaylan reveals her post-graduation moves and helps Mrs. Zachery in planning for the future of the Black Foxes. A surprise dinner leads to a new relationship status and a tribute to fallen members of the band solidifies the bonds formed within the band (#107). Original airdate 3/20/2022 @ 9pm.