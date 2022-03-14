THE AFTERMATH — As news begins to spread about the bombing at the Andrew’s home, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) begin to deal with mysterious side effects from the explosion. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) spirals after learning that Hiram may have been involved, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is consumed with guilt when she believes she may have had a hand in the explosion. Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. James DeWille wrote and directed the episode (#606). Original airdate 3/20/2021 @ 8pm.