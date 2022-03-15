EVERYTHING IS CHANGING – With the pressure of school, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) find themselves looking forward to a fun day together, but quickly find themselves in the middle of everyone’s lives at home. Laura (Monet Mazur) learns of some new information about the ongoing investigation that has Coop (Bre-Z), Patience (Chelsea Tavares) and Preach (guest star Kareem Grimes) worried. Billy (Taye Diggs) and Grace (Karimah Westbrook) are at odds as to who is best for the job, and neither is ready to back down. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) assumes the worst when her dad tells her he is stepping away from his hectic life at the label. Daniel Ezra directed the episode written by Jameal Turner (#412). Original airdate 3/21/2022 @ 8pm.