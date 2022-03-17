THE FIRE WITHIN – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him meanwhile Iris, (Candice Patton) needing a distraction, follows a story to Coast City. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jeff Hersh (#809). Original airdate 3/30/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.