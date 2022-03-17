(CNN) — Before he became president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky was a successful actor and comedian.
Now Netflix is again streaming the TV series that helped make him a star — and served as a springboard for his presidential campaign.
“Servant of the People” is a political satire featuring Zelensky as a high school teacher who becomes the Ukrainian president after a speech, he makes about corruption in the country’s government goes viral.
The series showcased in 2015. Some have credited the role with helping catapult Zelensky to Ukraine’s real-life presidency in 2019.READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
“You asked and it’s back!” Netflix said in a tweet Wednesday, saying the series’ return.
Zelensky is currently dominating the world stage with his impassioned pleas for help following Russia's invasion of his country.
The-CNN-Wire