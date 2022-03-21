Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Social Media Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Santa Barbara…! @APRYLSJONES
— Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) March 20, 2022
Note to self: don’t dress your kid in white for outdoor playtime 🙃🤍 pic.twitter.com/JbrYN1QBjP
— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) March 14, 2022
Does anyone else—when stuck in traffic—choose one car to race in your mind to track your progress
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) March 18, 2022
This fight scene at the end of episode 2 had major Equilibrium (2002) “gun kata” vibes and I, for one, am freakin’
👏🏻HERE 👏🏻for 👏🏻it!!!!
Such a great job from @yvonne__chapman and the award winning @cw_kungfu stunt team
🔥👊🏻@TheCW @warnerbrostv #cwKungFu #KungFu https://t.co/JVeoiqciIp
— Gavin Stenhouse (@gavinstenhouse) March 17, 2022
