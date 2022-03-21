Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Kung Fu’s Olivia Lang Talks S2, And What It Means To Be In An Asian Community – TV Line

Why You Should Give Batwoman A Second Chance – Collider

Dynasty Proved That New Soaps With Old Fashioned Appeal Could Win Over Audiences – Decider

All American: Homecoming Shows The Versatility of Black Beauty – PopSugar

Gotham Knights Are Coming – Here’s Everything We Know – Distractify