WORK/LIFE BALANCE – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) go to work on their new plan. As Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) works on his own work/life balance, a guest at La Mirage gives him something to think about. Culhane (Robert C. Riley) works diligently on a new idea for the Sahara Club. Dominique (Michael Michele) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) don’t see eye-to-eye on a business venture and struggle to make things work. Blake (Grant Show) wants to do whatever is necessary to make sure his wife is happy. Also starring Maddison Brown, Sam Underwood and Daniella Alonso. The episode was written by Elaine Loh and directed by Andi Behring (#505). Original airdate 3/25/2022 @ 9pm.