SEASON FINALE

THE END OF AN ERA — Time to celebrate! After a long, hard season the band finally gets to kick back and enjoy some moments together as a group. It is also graduation day for Kaylan who is making the tough transition into adulting. The band is looking to the future and the drum majors make their case to Dr. Z of who should be up next (#108). Original airdate 3/27/2022 @ 9pm.