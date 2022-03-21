HERMOINE COMES TO TOWN — Following the explosion at the Andrews residence, Archie (KJ Apa) assembles a team to help rebuild his home, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) copes with his new reality. Meanwhile, at the Riverdale town hall meeting, Veronica (Camila Mendes) breaks some news to the town, which later prompts a visit from her mother Hermoine (guest star Marisol Nichols). At Thornhill, Britta (guest star Kyra Leroux) tries to get to the bottom of some strange happenings going on with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace). Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#607). Original airdate 3/27/2022 @ 8pm.