An Oscars sign and statue are displayed on the red carpet area on the eve of the 92nd Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 8, 2020. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — The lineup is coming together for the 2022 Oscars.

With less than one week until the big show, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have lined up some major star power to take the stage.

This week, presenters added to the line-up included Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater and Shaun White.

They joined the already-broadcasted famous face Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Yuh-Jung Youn.

More people — and likely a batch of performers — are set to join the show in the coming days.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall acting as hosts.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.