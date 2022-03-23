(CNN) — If you’ve been “Dreaming” of seeing “Selena” on the big screen, there’s good news.
The film is returning to theaters in honor of its 25th anniversary, according to an announcement on late singer Selena Quintanilla's verified Facebook page.
“25 Years ago TODAY ‘Selena’ was released in theaters nationwide starring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos,” the posting read. “Celebrating a legend, her legacy and music. “Selena” will be released in theaters nationwide starting April 7th.”
Quintanilla was a Tejano music star poised for crossover success when she was gunned down in 1995 by her fan club president and friend, Yolanda Saldívar.
The singer was 23.
The film made Jennifer Lopez a star and last year was inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.
