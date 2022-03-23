IT’S ELECTION DAY –Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) thanks Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) for sticking up for Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) when one of the football players mother’s starts dogging him for getting football season cancelled. Meanwhile, Jordan’s (Alex Garfin) unexpected departure on the mayoral election day leaves Sarah (Inde Navarrette) rattled. Lastly, Natalie (Taylor Buck) and Sarah wonder if they notice a spark between John Henry (Wolé Parks) and Lana. Tyler Hoechlin, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Katie Aldrin & Jai Jamison (#209). Original airdate 3/29/2022 @ 8pm.