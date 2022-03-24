NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Harry Styles performs onstage during \"Harryween\" Fancy Dress Party at Madison Square Garden on October 31, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS)
(CNN) — You’re invited to Harry Styles’ house!
(CNN) — You're invited to Harry Styles' house!

Well, not exactly.
The former One Direction star announced his upcoming third solo album on Wednesday, titled “Harry’s House.”
The artist dropped a trailer featuring himself stepping onto a stage inside an empty theater. Then Styles smiles at the camera as the set of a house is raised up behind him.
He also posted what appears to be the album’s cover art to his Instagram.
"Harry's House" is set to release on May 20.
