CORDELL RIDES TO SAVE HIS FAMILY RANCH – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) reaches a breaking point with Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) who sets her sights on revenge and the tensions between the Walker and Davidson families finally hit a fever pitch. Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Maya Vyas (#212). Original airdate 3/31/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.