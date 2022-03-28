HOME ALONE – When Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) demon-hunting leads her down a dangerous path, Mel (Melonie Diaz) decides it’s time for them to take a break – and books the sisters for a weekend getaway. Meanwhile the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) is left in charge of the Command Center for the first time…which doesn’t go as well as anyone hopes. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Carolyn Townsend (#404). Original airdate 4/1/2022 @ 8pm.