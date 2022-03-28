The Flash -- "Phantoms" -- Image Number: FLA809b_0041r.jpg -- Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights ReservedPhoto Credit: Bettina Strauss

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Social Media Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!