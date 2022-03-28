Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Social Media Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
oh whatta wonderful life pic.twitter.com/RltuQSCClK
— Cody Christian (@ReallyCody) March 22, 2022
RIP @taylorhawkins You and the @foofighters have brought me so much joy and inspiration, I couldn’t quantify it. May you Rest In Peace and God Bless to your family and friends! #taylorhawkins #foofighters
— Robert C. Riley (@RobRileyNYC) March 26, 2022
Reminder to myself, and to all— you don’t need a flat or perfectly toned stomach to wear a crop top. These “summer body” trends are toxic. Your body is ready for summer no matter what it looks like. Don’t let it stop you from enjoying anything 🥲🙏🏻
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 22, 2022
Just Breathe 🧘🏽♀️ ✨🌞 pic.twitter.com/LEZsMEKqKh
— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) March 22, 2022
My latte is taking forever… Mondays, amirite? https://t.co/o472hs0GbV
— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) March 21, 2022
I’m not a scientist, I’m a Vegas magician – but even to me, science is the way we learn how to think. It’s the only glimpses we have of a real world that we can share and agree on. So science even helps carny trash like me. @ScienceSavesOrg #ScienceSaves
— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) March 27, 2022
Oh what a night! @stayMACRO Pre-Oscars party.
Thank you MACRO for supporting myself, @alanyang @Christine_Ko and our film, Tigertail! 🐯 pic.twitter.com/ul98zny8i6
— Tzi Ma (@tzima8) March 27, 2022
❤️#cwkungfu pic.twitter.com/ZAMHIbjf7S
— JB Tadena (@JayBeeTadena) March 24, 2022
Sending virtual hugs out to all who need one today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HtCQ0Rsx6l
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) March 24, 2022