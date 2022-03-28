Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Vanessa Yao May Be The Secret Weapon of The Gender Flipped Reimagining Kung Fu – Observer

Kung Fu’s Olivia Liang Teases What’s Next For Nicky Shen – Looper

Gotham Knights , What We Know About The New Series – GameRant

By Abandoning Reality, Riverdale Finally Embraces Its Full Potential – Den of Geek

The Flash Showrunner Teases More Familiar Faces in Season 8 – CBR