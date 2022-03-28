A WORK IN PROGRESS – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) recruits Jeff (Sam Adegoke) to help with her next steps. Kirby (Maddison Brown) is ready to rejoin the modeling world but finds it not as easy as she anticipated, so Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) offers to help. Liam (Adam Huber) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) run into a stumbling block and go to extreme measures to fix the situation. Meanwhile, Blake (Grant Show) takes matters into his own hands. Also starring Daniella Alonso, Sam Adegoke, Michael Michele and Eliza Bennett. The episode was written by Liz Sczudlo and directed by Brandi Bradburn (#506). Original airdate 4/1/2022 @ 9pm.