Riverdale -- ÒChapter One Hundred and Three: The TownÓ -- Image Number: RVD608fg_0033r -- Pictured (L - R): Ryan Robbins as Frank, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews and Martin Cummins as Tom Keller -- Photo: XXX/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

THE WORST TOWN IN AMERICA — After learning that Percival Pickens (guest star Chris O’Shea) is behind a blistering article calling Riverdale the worst town in America, Archie (KJ Apa) comes up with a plan to prove him wrong. Meanwhile, after the Town Council goes after their casino, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) decide they’re going to do everything on the up-and-up moving forward. Finally, Britta (guest star Kyra Leroux) makes a risky move to help Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch). Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson (#608). Original airdate 4/3/2022 @ 8pm.