Legacies -- “The Only Way Out Is Through” -- Image Number: LGC410b_0173r -- Pictured (L - R): Quincy Fouse as Milton ”MG” Greasley -- Photo: Chris Reel / The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

IN AND OUT – The Super Squad rallies together to test their abilities, with help from Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisoff). Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) experiences some vivid dreams, causing some mixed emotions. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) continues on his quest for peace. Also starring Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard and Omono Okojie. The episode was written by Thomas Brandon & Jose Molina and directed by Jeffrey Hunt (#410). Original airdate 4/7/2022 @ 9pm.