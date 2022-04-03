SERIES PREMIERE

In the series premiere of The CW’s newest reality series WOULD I LIE TO YOU?, host Aasif Mandvi encourages opposing teams, led by captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees, to weave elaborate and hysterical tales leaving everyone to decide…is it the truth, or is it a lie? Guest starring Dulcé Sloan, Hannah Pilkes, Richard Kind, and Santino Fontana (#110). Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 4/9/2022 @ 8:30pm.