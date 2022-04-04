PERCIVAL MAKES HIS MOVE — After suspecting that Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) is about to make a big play, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) warn their friends about his potential threat to the town. Meanwhile, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) also finds herself a target after Percival announces his plans to rid the town of gangs, including the Serpents. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes her move against Archie, Betty and Jughead. Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Danielle Iman (#609). Original airdate 4/10/2022 @ 8pm.