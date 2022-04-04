LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, and Dernst Emile II accept Record Of The Year award for Silk Sonic\'s ‘Leave The Door Open’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(CNN) — The 2022 Grammy Awards were presented Sunday.

A list of nominees in several major categories follows below, with winners indicated in bold.

You can see the full list of nominees and winners in more than 80 categories here.

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic *WINNER

Song of the Year

0″Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You,” H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic *WINNER

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

Album of the Year

“We Are,” Jon Batiste *WINNER

“Love For Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Montero,” Lil Nas X

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore,” Taylor Swift

“Donda,” Kanye West

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber & benny blanco

“Butter,” BTS

“Higher Power,” Coldplay

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA *WINNER

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga *WINNER

“‘Til We Meet Again (Live),” Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas,” Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina,” Ledisi

“That’s Life,” Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Best Dance Recording

“Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

“Before,” James Blake

“Heartbreak,” Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It,” Caribou

“Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol *WINNER

“The Business,” Tiësto

Best Rap Album

“The Off-Season,” J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“King’s Disease 2,” Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator *WINNER

“Donda,” Kanye West

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

“Up,” Cardi B

“My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

“Thot S***” Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts,” DMX, Jay-Z, Nas

“Best Friend,” Saweetie, Doja Cat

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“Jail,” Kanye West, Jay-Z *WINNER

“My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

Best Latin Pop Album

“Vertigo,” Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores,” Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

“Hecho A La Antigua,” Ricardo Arjona

“Mis Manos,” Camilo

“Mendó,” Alex Cuba *WINNER

“Revelación,” Selena Gomez

Best Musica Urbana Album

“Afrodisíaco,” Rauw Alejandro

“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny *WINNER

“Jose,” J Balvin

“KG0516,” KAROL G

“Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8,” Kali Uchis

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste *WINNER

“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck

“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic *WINNER (tie)

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER (tie)

Best R&B Song

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Good Days,” SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic *WINNER

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Album

“Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies,” Snoh Aalegra

We Are,” Jon Batiste

“Gold-Diggers Sound,” Leon Bridges

“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Best Country Duo or Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne *WINNER

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris

“camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“Cold,” Chris Stapleton *WINNER

“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

Best Country Album

“Skeletons,” Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes,” Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

“The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Best Rock Performance

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell

“OHMS,” Deftones

“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters *WINNER

Best Rock Song

“All My Favorite Songs,” Weezer

“The Bandit,” Kings of Leon

“Distance,” Mammoth WVH

“Find My Way,” Paul McCartney

“Waiting on a War,” Foo Fighters *WINNER

Best Rock Album

“Power Up”, AC/DC

“Capitol Cuts- Live From Studio A,” Black Pumas

“No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1,” Chris Cornell

“Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters *WINNER

“McCartney III,” Paul McCartney

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.