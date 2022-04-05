A DIFFERENT LENS – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) continues to try and prove himself during practices, which seems to go unnoticed, but when a fellow GAU athlete offers to help him form a different plan to get back on the field, he considers it. Coop (Bre-Z) begins a new job at a nursing home and gets some sage advice from an elderly woman. With the encouragement of Asher (Cody Christian), JJ (Hunter Clowdus) gets a tutor which helps him confront a vulnerable time in his past through his term paper. Olivia (Samantha Logan) is frustrated with her living situation, but also finds some inspiration for her next article. Meanwhile, Laura (Monet Mazur) forms a criminal defense law venture in the community but struggles to find her footing. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Micah Cyrus (#414). Original airdate 4/11/2022 @ 8pm.